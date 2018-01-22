AIM-listed oil and gas company Serica Energy shares slipped on Monday morning after the firm announced that its condensate export pipeline had been blocked. Serica said the blockage had occurred during routine pipeline cleaning operations of the Lomond to Everest condensate line. The London-based firm warned investors that its Erskine field operations would be put on hold while the matter was being investigated. As of 1230 GMT, shares had slipped 6.28% to 83.41p. ...

