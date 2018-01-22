Solution leverages dense fiber network in the UK

A leading multinational bank has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a private wavelength solution on dedicated fiber. The 100G-enabled network will connect several of the bank's core data centers located in the UK.

This flagship solution, which will serve as the bank's primary network, fully leverages existing network, including assets from acquisitions and success-based builds. Capital expenditure for the project is largely limited to network components.

The trendlines for global banks and financial services companies reflect the move to fiber-based solutions for their bandwidth-intensive functions, including file sharing, large file transfers, business intelligence applications and data analysis. In this case, the bank is consolidating and streamlining its network for additional capacity and efficiency.

"Zayo's extremely dense, resilient and high-performance UK fiber network coupled with our transparency and flexibility in dealing with the customer were the deciding factors in this win," said Annette Murphy, Zayo's managing director of Europe. "The solution delivers all the baseline components providing the ability to easily scale, upgrade or extend this network in the UK, Europe and beyond, in support of the customer's current and future requirements."

The sale is an illustration of the effectiveness of Zayo's go-to-market strategy for the Finance and Professional Services vertical.

