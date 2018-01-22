The Election Committee's Proposal Regarding Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2018

GÖTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of Castellum, appointed in accordance with the resolution taken by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2017, consists of Torbjörn Olsson (Chairman) representing Sjätte AP-fonden, Vincent Fokke representing Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, Hans Op't Veld representing PGGM, and Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Castellum.

The proposed Board members are:

a) Charlotte Strömberg (Chairman)

b) Per Berggren

c) Anna-Karin Hatt

d) Christer Jacobson

e) Christina Karlsson Kazeem

f) Nina Linander

g) Johan Skoglund

All current members of the Board are accordingly proposed for re-election.

The Board of Directors of Castellum has successively been renewed but with maintained continuity. The Election Committee is of the opinion that the existing Board of Directors of Castellum is a well-functioning body and that the Board members individually and as a group possesses a wide range of competence and experience that is relevant for Castellum's business. The last two years have been characterised by major changes of the business, inter alia, due to the acquisition of Norrporten, restructuring within the group and ongoing work to promote efficiency. The executive management has also been subject to several changes of personnel. Taking the above into account, the Election Committee considers that continuity within the Board of Directors is of importance and that re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors will give the Board of Directors the possibility to secure that the ongoing change process within Castellum is performed according to plan.

The Election Committee considers that the members of the Board of Directors of Castellum are competent and have extensive experience regarding real estate matters in a broad sense, sustainability matters, infrastructure matters and city planning, capital market matters and financing matters, customer service and changed customer behaviour, trend analysis, digitalization, insight in transformation trends at both private and public players, communication and marketing and regarding board work in general. Therefore, the Election Committee considers that the current Board members together constitute a Board of Directors, which has the versatility and competence, experience and background required with respect to Castellum's business, development phase and other circumstances. The Election Committee's proposal implies that four out of seven Board members of the company will be women.

Further information about the proposed Board members can be found on www.castellum.com.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be the following (2017 remuneration within brackets).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 850,000 (SEK 825,000) .

Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 370,000 (SEK 350,000) .

Member of the Remuneration Committee, including the Chairman: SEK 50,000 (SEK 30,000) .

Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 150,000 (SEK 100,000) .

Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 75,000 (SEK 50,000) .

The proposed Board remuneration, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 3,520,000 (SEK 3,215,000) provided that the number of committee members remains unchanged.

Deloitte is proposed for re-election as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019. If the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Deloitte as auditor, Deloitte has announced that Hans Warén will continue as the main responsible auditor at Deloitte. It is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The Election Committee proposes that a new Election Committee is established in preparation for the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2019. For this purpose the Chairman of the Board of Directors will contact the three largest ownership registered or otherwise known shareholders as per the last share trading day in August 2018 and invite them each to appoint one member. The three members appointed constitute, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Election Committee. The Election Committee appoints a Chairman amongst its members.

The Election Committee's complete proposal, including the motivated statement and the report on how the Election Committee has performed its tasks, can be found on www.castellum.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Torbjörn Olsson

Chairman of the Election Committee

phone +46 31741 10 33

Charlotte Strömberg

Chairman of the Board of Directors

mobile +46702-77 04 03

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 77 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum's sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and the Global Sector Leader Award from GRESB, which means that Castellum is ranked as number one in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. In addition, Castellum has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which includes international companies noted for outstanding performance in dealing with sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ)

Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46-31-60-74-00

