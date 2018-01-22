Harbour BioMed announced today that it has completed a Series A+ round financing to accelerate its growth, especially the development of multiple clinical programs. The A+ round is financed by CDH Investments, a top PE firm in China, with A round investor Advantech Capital participating. Financial details were not disclosed.

"Within the first year of operation, Harbour BioMed has successfully acquired and integrated the antibody platform company Harbour Antibodies BV, and transformed into a biopharmaceutical company with multifaceted core business. We are building a top-notch antibody discovery and technology team specialized in Immuno-Oncology and Immunology, developing a robust internal pipeline targeting global market, in licensing innovative assets to address high unmet needs for the China market, and forging new partnerships based on internal technology platforms. This progress has been highly recognized by investors and the market," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed. "We are very pleased to collaborate with leading investors such as CDH Investments to accelerate the development of our clinical stage biologic assets, and to strengthen our partnering capabilities."

Dr. Wang noted that in September 2017, Harbour BioMed licensed in two innovative clinical stage biologics, and has assembled an experienced clinical development and regulatory science team. In 2018, Harbour BioMed plans to submit at least two IND targeting multiple indications in areas of high unmet medical needs for Chinese patients.

Harbour BioMed was established in 2016 with $50 million A round financing, and acquired Harbour Antibodies BV and its subsidiaries, one of the few companies that owns technologies for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies, of both conventional as well as heavy chain only form. Current investors of Harbour BioMed include Atlas Venture, Advantech Capital, Legend Capital, CDH Investments and founding team. Harbour BioMed is headquartered with R&D Centers in China. It also has a Business Operation and Innovation Center in Boston, and an Antibody Technology Innovation Center located in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for cancer, with a focus on immuno-oncology, and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for human antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its wholly-owned Harbour Antibodies BV subsidiary. For additional information, please visit http://www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Harbour Mice

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Harbour BioMed, Harbour Antibodies BV owns two strains of transgenic mice for generating human therapeutic antibodies: (1) mice that generate antibodies comprised of two heavy chains and two light chains (H2L2) with fully human variable regions; and (2) mice that generate novel "heavy chain only" antibodies (HCAb). The HCAb mice enable the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics such as nanobodies, bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T with favorable drug-like properties. For additional information, please visit http://harbourantibodies.com.

