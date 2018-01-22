TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial Esports" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GAME) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2018 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are very proud of this achievement and feel it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team over the last year," said Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports. With our recent purchase of Eden Games and our ongoing blockchain initiative, we are striding towards an equally successful year ahead, and recognize the value and support of the TSX Venture Exchange and our shareholders in helping us achieve continued success and growth."

The TSX Venture 50 ranking is comprised of ten companies from each of the five industry sectors of the TSX Venture Exchange, being: Clean Technology and Life Sciences; Diversified Industries; Mining; Oil & Gas; and, Technology. TSX Venture 50 companies are selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. The TSX Venture Exchange has advised the Company that it will be marketing the TSX Venture 50 rankings across Canada and around the world, and will be posting a video profile about Millennial Esports in February. These materials will be available at www.tmxmoney.com.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games is part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and Esports racing. The innovative French video game publisher took the mobile gaming world by storm with the release of Gear.Club, an immensely popular racing game that has been downloaded more than 6.5 million times. Gear.Club Unlimited was recently made available as the first realistic racing game on the Nintendo Switch. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Millennial Esports undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including completion of the announced transactions; the accuracy of all projections; and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in Millennial Esports filings on SEDAR.com, which could cause actual future performance to differ from current expectations.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Millennial Esports

Gavin Davidson

705.446.6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



Investor Contact:

Millennial Esports

Manish Grigo

416.569.3292

manish.grigo@millennialesports.com



