

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $9.06 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $4.82 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $60.11 million. This was up from $52.87 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.06 Mln. vs. $4.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $60.11 Mln vs. $52.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.7%



