Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - Vgrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "Vgrab") an OTC listed company, announced today that on January 17, 2018, the new management team led by Mr. Lim Hun Beng, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, together with Mr. Liong Fook Weng, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has finalized an overall review of the Company's strategic plans with a view to complement and enhance the current and new business plans and goals.

The Company will retain its current core business strategies which comprise Vgrab and Vmore marketing and advertising platforms; in addition, the new management team sees an opportunity to add several additional business units which will allow to expand the current business platforms, directly or through strategic partnerships, to new markets. Some of the markets that the Company is considering are healthy lifestyles and ecommerce, as well as geographical expansion to South East Asia and China.

Mr. Lim, the Company's CEO and President, stated, "Developing an executive team with experience that spans a range of the Company's current and new businesses has always been an important part of managing the company for long-term success. In an environment where ongoing economic uncertainty and rapid technological changes require increasing flexibility and speed to market, it's even more critical that our new management team possess a broad understanding of the Company's businesses."

The Company intends to continue updating its shareholders on its strategic developments as it progresses towards its realization of the goals set by management.

Vgrab is a platform for any lifestyle from shopping to leisure. Through widely connected mega chains to the local street ventures, Vgrab creates an opportunity to combine both consumer and merchants together by promoting brands to a specific group of interest for a fraction of price.

