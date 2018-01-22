sprite-preloader
22.01.2018
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Exploration Claim Granted

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')

22 January 2018

EXPLORATION CLAIM GRANTED OVER KIMBERLITE BOULDER AREA

  • Claim Located in Kaavi Region of Finland, Close to Lahtojoki Mining Concession
  • Kimberlite Boulders Previously Discovered in Claim Area
  • The Claim is Subject to 30 Day Appeal Period

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds') (AIM: KDR), is pleased to announce that it has today been informed that TUKES (The Finnish Mining Authority) has granted Karelian an Exploration Claim in the Kaavi region of Finland.

The Claim, which is close to the Company's Lahtojoki mining concession, covers an area of 28.84 Hectares surrounding the location where kimberlite boulders in till have been discovered (as announced on 12 January 2017). The permit has been granted for a period of four years.

An exploration permit provides the holder with an exclusive right to apply for a mining permit.

The Claim is subject to a 30 day appeal period.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc commented:

"I am delighted that Karelian Diamonds has been granted an exploration claim in the area where the recently discovered kimberlite boulders suggest the presence of an undiscovered Kimberlite source.'

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2018 PR Newswire