Nasdaq Riga decided on January 19, 2018 to suspend trading in AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" (LOK1R, ISIN code: LV0000101061) shares at the end of the trading session on January 22, 2018. Due to this trading suspension, Nasdaq Riga has decided to flush the orderbook of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" according to Member Rules of Nasdaq Riga.



Flushing of the orderbook of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" will be done due to the final takeover bid.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.