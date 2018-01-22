Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Reduxio for Its Innovative Data Storage Technology

Reduxio's solutions simplify data management and data protection by enabling the convergence of primary and secondary storage management into a single platform

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the data storage and management industry recognizes Reduxio Systems (Reduxio) with the 2017 North American Technology Innovation Award. This award was given because of Reduxio's innovative flash storage system that simplifies data storage management and provides faster database performance and application recovery.

"Unlike the volume-centric architecture of traditional storage systems, the Reduxio architecture is data-centric with volumes and offset within volumes being attributes of data. It provides complete virtualization between the logical view of the storage and the physical storage, which enables Reduxio's unique set of data management capabilities to manage, protect, and provide storage," said Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan, Sushrutha Katta Sadashiva.

Reduxio's architecture is delivered in the form of its' TimeOS storage operating system and allows the unification of primary and secondary data management into a single platform. Reduxio's flagship product, HX550, is a hybrid flash storage system built on TimeOS allowing organizations to simplify their storage infrastructure and improve overall efficiency.

The Reduxio solution offers the following unique core capabilities:

BackDating': Makes schedule-based snapshots obsolete and allows recovery of an application's data at 1 second granularity

NoRestore Integrates copy data management natively into the primary storage

NoMigrate': Eliminates the complexity of balancing workloads and data, migration of data between sites and the decommissioning of legacy systems

Frost & Sullivan also found Reduxio to support a broad range of core enterprise applications with its storage solution. The high performance primary storage, combined with the data management capabilities, have allowed Reduxio to successfully address the storage needs of a wide range of critical workloads, including databases, virtual environments, enterprise applications, private cloud and application development. The company has committed itself to human-centric design with a special focus on an extremely intuitive user experience, drawing on best practices of human factors and of game design. As a result of its interactive interface, organizations that have deployed Reduxio's systems can assign junior-level storage administrators who grasp the data storage and management aspects without needing to undergo significant training and certification before becoming proficient.

In addition, Sushrutha Katta Sadashiva said: "Reduxio successfully built a storage solution that is equipped to manage different classes of media designed for today's complex hybrid environments. The solution's flash-first architecture, always-on global deduplication, compression and rapid relocation of data among multiple tiers all illustrate Reduxio's thought leadership in reinventing the way that organizations think about storage."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality and is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes not only the quality of the solution, but the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices within the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Reduxio Systems

Reduxio is redefining data management and protection with the world's first unified primary and secondary storage platform. Based on the patented TimeOS' storage operating system, Reduxio provides breakthrough storage efficiency and performance, and the unique ability to recover data to any second, far exceeding anything available on the market today. Reduxio's unified storage platform is designed to deliver near-zero RPO and RTO as a feature of its storage system, while significantly simplifying the data protection process and providing built-in data replication for disaster recovery. Reduxio is backed by C5 Capital Cloud Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Carmel Ventures, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX). Learn more at www.reduxio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

