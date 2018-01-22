IoT in Manufacturing Market Worth 45.30 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "IoT in Manufacturing Market by Solution (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Platform, Service (Professional and Managed), Application, Vertical Market, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is projected to grow from USD 12.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 45.30 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 91 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT in Manufacturing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-manufacturing-market-129197408.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Major forces driving IoT in Manufacturing Market are the growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of manufacturing infrastructure. The increasing need for agile production, operational efficiency, and control, and demand-driven supply chain and connected logistics are also expected to drive the market.

IoT consulting service is the fastest growing professional service in the IoT in Manufacturing Market during the forecast period

Consulting and advisory services play a significant role in achieving the zero trust security model through IoT in manufacturing. They provide strategic insights for the operational, organizational, and technological transformation to various verticals depending upon their requirements. Moreover, these services offer an innovative service-layer framework to help establish a next generation security architecture. They help organizations in planning and identifying technical aspects of IoT in manufacturing implementation, thereby achieve the improved agility, security, and compliance.

Data management segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT in Manufacturing Market during the forecast period

Data management is the most important solution in the IoT segment, as IoT devices produce large volumes of data. It poses a challenge for the providers to deal with efficiently. As devices and sensors integrate which results in large data volumes, legacy data management infrastructure and techniques will no longer be sufficient to fully influence IoT. These organizations embed data management into the devices and sensors generating data to facilitate a smooth and steady stream of information in manufacturing operation, thereby boosting the efficiency of manufacturing operations.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share in the IoT in Manufacturing Market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the IoT in Manufacturing Market from 2017 to 2022. This region has the major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to invest significant resources in the R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers are keen to integrate IoT technologies in their processes to automate the manufacturing operations to enhance efficiency and productivity. The start-up culture in North America is growing fast. Further, the advent of SMEs and increasing digitization in manufacturing by large enterprises drive the North American IoT in Manufacturing Market.

The major vendors in the IoT in Manufacturing Market include IBM (US), Cisco Systems (US), PTC (US), and General Electric (US).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=129197408

Browse Related Reports

IoT Device Management Market by Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analysis, Security Solutions, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management), Service, Application Area, Deployment Model, and Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-device-management-market-210200083.html

Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market by Solution (Data Integration, Data Analytics and Visualization, Metadata Management, Data Security), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-data-management-market-53767032.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets