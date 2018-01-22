8x8 continues to expand in the fastest growing segments of the UCaaS industry based on subscribers

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), the leading provider of cloud communications and customer engagement solutions, today announced that independent market research firm Synergy Research Group named 8x8 as the global leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter for subscriber seats in the combined midmarket (101-1000 users) and enterprise (1001+ users) segments of the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market, which is defined as cloud telephony, conferencing, collaboration and messaging. The Synergy UCaaS Firmographic Market Tracker, which was published on January 18, 2018, found that 8x8 had 32.3 percent more midmarket and enterprise subscriber seats than the second-ranked vendor in the category.

Synergy Research Ranks 8x8 as the Global UCaaS Market Leader in Subscriber Seats for Midmarket and Enterprise Companies

"In 2017, cloud was the new normal. Major barriers to cloud adoption for midmarket and enterprise companies are now almost a thing of the past with previously perceived weaknesses such as security now often seen as strengths," said Jeremy Duke, founder and chief analyst at Synergy Research Group. "Traditionally, UCaaS served mostly smaller sized organizations, but the two fastest growing market segments are UCaaS deployments with over 100 and 1,000 seats, which collectively are growing at 36.8 percent year over year in terms of subscriber seats. 8x8 in 3Q 2017 maintained the largest subscriber base in this growing segment."

According to the report, 8x8 and the 8x8 Virtual Office cloud communications solution, have the highest market share among all vendors in the midmarket and enterprise segments for subscriber seats at 24 percent.

"Global mid-market and enterprise companies are increasingly turning to 8x8 to help them improve performance against their customer experience goals. Our combined technology in the cloud communication and contact center categories give our customers the tools their employees and customer-facing reps need to communicate, innovate and access the right data within their organization to quickly and efficiently serve their customers better," said Vikram Verma, CEO at 8x8, Inc. "The Synergy report validates our market leadership and commitment to continuously innovate our cloud communications and contact center solutions that capture the benefits of cloud and data analytics."

