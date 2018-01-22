The new scheme envisages the construction of 600 solar farms with a capacity of 0.5 MW each.

Hungary's Prime Minister's Office is currently discussing a new scheme, aimed at supporting the country's farmers in installing medium-size solar power facilities, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Development, Ministry of Economy, the energy regulator ERGEG, and the Agriculture Chamber.

According to information provided to pv magazine by László Szabo, a senior researcher at the Regional Centre for Energy Policy Research (REKK, Hungary), details of the new scheme will be discussed by the end of February.

The scheme, which so far has only seen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...