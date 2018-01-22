All of the 11 projects are being developed under Chile's PMGD Program for distributed generation.

French independent power producer Cap Vert Energie (CVE) has announced that its Chilean unit, CVE Chile has secured $29.5 million in funds, plus a $7.5 million VAT funding facility from Chile-based financial services provider, Banco Security.

Cap Vert said the funds will be used for 11 solar power plants with a capacity of 3 MW each in Chile, including three facilities it commissioned last year. The company added that, of the eight facilities, which are not yet operational, two are under construction, while work on three more is set to begin, and another three are in the process of securing final ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...