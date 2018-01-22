

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), announced the approval of Credelio (lotilaner), a new monthly oral tick and flea treatment for dogs. The new option contains the patented active ingredient lotilaner, which targets the nervous system receptors of ticks and fleas.



Credelio will be available in four tablet strengths for dogs and is approved for puppies and dogs from eight weeks of age and older and 4.4 pounds and greater.



