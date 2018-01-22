Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on data analytics and why is it an essential tool for businesses. The use of data analytics can help companies reduce procurement costs, increase sales force effectiveness, and optimize supplier and vendor relationships.

In today's competitive market scenario, businesses use tools like data analytics to create business value and a competitive advantage. By using data analytics, organizations can save thousands of pounds, improve procurement efficiency, and differentiate themselves from the competitors.

According to the data analytics experts at Quantzig, "Infusing data analytics into the organization's architecture can help stakeholders and key decision makers to understand customer behavior and identify new and innovative ways to increase sales."

Some advantages of implementing data analytics

Cost savings - Some primary analytics tools like cloud-based analytics can help organizations to gain an advantage over other businesses.

Some primary analytics tools like cloud-based analytics can help organizations to gain an advantage over other businesses. Time reductions Organizations have started leveraging the use of in memory-analytics to detect new sources of data and make rapid decisions.

Organizations have started leveraging the use of in memory-analytics to detect new sources of data and make rapid decisions.

The market conditions are changing with the fluctuating preferences of the customers. Maintaining brand loyalty- Data analytics can help organizations measure their online buying behavior to improve online presence.

