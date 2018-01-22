Motive Partners launches Financial Technology Innovation Catalyst & Value-creation Engine

Motive Labs to enable collaborative innovation and investment across the financial services and financial technology industry by partnering with world leading financial institutions

First partners include Allied Irish Bank, Bradesco, Emirates NBD, Mastercard & Royal Bank of Scotland

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 22,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry, today announced the launch of Motive Labs, a membership-only innovation and investment organization that will support the firm's mission to back and build the next generation of financial technology.

Motive Partners also announced the founding strategic partners for Motive Labs, including Allied Irish Bank, Bradesco, Emirates NBD, Mastercard & Royal Bank of Scotland. These global banking and payments leaders are joining Motive Labs to identify new innovation and investment opportunities; to solve common areas of challenge; to collaborate with financial technology start-ups on new products and services; and to gain access to a network of experts to help them innovate and grow amid continual disruption across the financial sector.

With offices in New York and London, Motive Labs will be led by Alberto Corvo, a Founding Partner at the firm and a former Partner at PwC.

"Motive Labs enables high cadence, strategic innovation and investment with our global partners, helping them to take advantage of rapid technology transformation, evolving customer demands and new regulatory directives," said Alberto Corvo, Founding Partner. "I am honored and delighted to announce our partners, all of whom are already recognized as leaders in financial technology innovation. We seek to augment and extend their existing capabilities and achievements and look forward to building the next generation of financial technology together."

"The establishment of Motive Labs represents an important step in the development of the Motive Partners platform, furthering our ability to provide capital, expertise and connectivity to the industry," said Rob Heyvaert, Motive Partners Founder. "Motive Labs and our partnerships with these leading global financial institutions furthers our mission to be a catalyst for creating value across the financial services industry."

Motive Labs leverages the best of both leading institutions in financial services and technology to create new ways to serve customers, operate with efficiency and scale, adhere to an ever-changing regulatory environment and evolve their own models and business lines.

Shayne Nelson, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD,

commented: "As the world continues to speed up, technology is having a profound effect on all areas of financial services and ultimately on businesses and consumers. We firmly believe that working together with other industry players to solve challenges and learn from each other will help us provide industry leading technologies and services to society. We're delighted to partner with Motive and look forward to achieving much together over the coming years."



Simon McNamara, Chief Administration Officer, Royal Bank of Scotland,

said: "We're excited about this new partnership and how together we can create innovative new services and products that our customers really value, whilst building them much more quickly and efficiently."



Maurício Minas, Executive Vice-President of Bradesco,

commented: "The partnership with Motive will accelerate our connection to the world's leading innovation hubs through an integrated platform with the ability to invest, operate and innovate throughout the financial innovation ecosystem."



Robert Mulhall, AIB Managing Director Retail & Commercial Banking Ireland,

said: "We are very excited to collaborate with a focused group of leading international banks, supported by a Motive team with exceptional technical capability. This will drive solutions to serve AIB customer needs to an outstanding level, as we continuously evolve our customer capabilities. The Motive Labs partnership is unique to the industry and unites first class international banking & technology experience designed to accelerate innovation in Financial Services."



James Carroll, Senior Vice President for Digital Services, Mastercard,

"Mastercard are delighted to partner with Motive Labs. Combining our global product innovation capabilities and start-up ecosystem with Motive Labs' expertise in R&D and collaborative product development, alongside the international Motive Membership, will be a great catalyst to creating new market leading innovations."

More information on Motive Partners, its strategy and team can be found at www.motivepartners.com

