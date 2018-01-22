

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) announced it has agreed to acquire Schneidereit GmbH, a supplier of laundry rental solutions for professional customers in Germany and Austria. The company said the acquisition enables to develop its offering within the professional laundry business and supports the long-term profitable growth in Europe.



The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2018. Net sales in 2016 amounted to around 18 million euros and the company has approximately 110 employees throughout Germany.



