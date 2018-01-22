

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada wholesale sales for November at 8:30 am ET Monday. The sales had increased 1.5 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the euro and the yen, it held steady against the aussie and the greenback.



The loonie was worth 1.2465 against the greenback, 88.87 against the yen, 1.5262 against the euro and 0.9986 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX