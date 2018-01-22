Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - International Samuel Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ISS) (FSE: RCF1) (OTC: ISSFF) (the "Company" or "International Samuel") is pleased to announce it's in advanced planning stages for the 2018 exploration program for the Williams Gold/Copper Porphyry Property ("Property"). Located northwest and on-trend from the Centerra's Kemess mine ("Kemess") and Amarc's Joy projects.

The Williams gold property hosts two large exploration targets, the T-Bill prospect which is prospective for mesothermal style gold mineralization, and the GIC porphyry prospect which is prospective for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum style mineralization.

The Company is intending to undertake a highly detailed induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey on the property. The IP program is designed to enhance and expand the current known zones on T-Bill gold prospect and the GIC porphyry prospect. The program is intended to identify underground mineralization like the deposit at the Kemess mine.

Expanding the Team

The Company is building a multi-faceted team with necessary expertise for success. To that end the Company is announcing the appointment of: Alvin Jackson and Jay Roberge as Directors and Derrick Strickland, VP of Exploration.

Mr. Jackson has over 40 years of worldwide experience in mineral exploration and development. During his career he has been directly involved with the exploration drilling and pre-feasibility studies on two major gold deposits (Detour Lake, Ontario, Canada and Golden Cross in New Zealand) and one porphyry copper deposit (Huckleberry, B.C., Canada), all of which subsequently became producers. His experience includes work as an Exploration Manager for Cyprus Minerals Canada Inc. from 1989 to 1992 and serving as President and CEO/COO of EuroZinc Mining Corp, between 1999 to 2005, where he directed that company in its acquisition of the Aljustrel and Neves Corvo zinc and copper mines in Portugal. EuroZinc subsequently grew to a market cap of over $1.5 billion before merging with Lundin Mining. Currently, Mr. Jackson serves as Director and VP Exploration and Development of Freegold Ventures Limited and as well as a director of Canasil Resources Inc.

Mr. Roberge brings over 25 years of business experience and has served as Executive Management, Director and/or Chairman of a number of publicly traded and private companies in natural resources (mining), technology and energy industries. He is an avid supporter of International trade and investment between Canada and Asia. He is on the Board of Directors for the Hong Kong Canada Business Association, and on the Advisory Board of Mines & Money in Hong Kong, Toronto, and London.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo., MBA serves as a Geological Consultant and holds over 25 years of industry experience. Mr. Strickland has served as a Director of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada as well with the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C. Mr. Strickland is a Director and Advisor to several junior exploration companies. This experience includes exploration projects in remote locations, instituting quality assurance programs, providing geological technical expertise and leadership to resource companies at the board level. His international geological experience encompasses a wide range of commodities - gold, uranium, diamonds, potash and copper, in addition to other specialty minerals and deposit types. Mr. Strickland has exposure to geological and cultural environments all over the world.

Conrad Swanson, President of International Samuel Exploration Corp. stated "our team each bring skills and expertise ranging from early-stage grassroots evaluations to near-mine resource development, mine development and international finance. This will help in determining the work programs needed, capital needs and much more to advance the Golden Triangle properties and William properties to their potential merits."

