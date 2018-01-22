Tallinn, Estonia, 22.01.2018



The ultimate beneficial owners of Admiral Markets AS, Alexander Tsikhilov and Dmitri Lauš, holding 76,375% and 17,85% respectively of the shares in the financial holding company Admiral Markets Group AS, have decided to transfer their shares partially or fully to the holding companies belonging to themselves.



Alexander Tsikhilov has decided to transfer 49% of the shares of Admiral Markets Group AS to Montes Auri OÜ, which belongs 100% to him. Dmitri Lauš has decided to transfer 17,85% of the shares of Admiral Markets Group AS to Laush OÜ, which belongs 100% to him.



Both of the beneficial owners see this transfer as a long term investment, where they will be ableable to reinvest the profit of Admiral Markets Group AS, instead of taking it to their personal usage. The shareholders consider it economically reasonable to mobilise the long term investments to their companies (Montes Auri OÜ and Laush OÜ), which they have already been using to manage their assets.



The transfers will be finalized on 22.01.2018.



The transfers shall not affect the economic activity of the emitent.



Sergei Bogatenkov Member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS ir@admiralmarkets.com +372 6 309 300