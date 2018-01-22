Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation's Subsidiary, Teewinot Technologies, Ltd. Announced Today: Grant of a New Patent with Broad Claims to Biosynthetic Production of Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals

Furthers Mission to Address Unmet Medical Needs Across the Globe

TAMPA, Florida, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation, a global leader in the production and clinical development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and its wholly owned Irish subsidiary Teewinot Technologies, Ltd. (fka Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd.), announced today the grant of U.S. Patent No. 9,861,609 ("the '609 patent"). The '609 patent has broad claims to biosynthetic methods for pharmaceutical manufacture of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs. In Teewinot's patent-protected processes, cannabinoid biosynthetic enzymes are produced in microorganisms transformed with cannabinoid biosynthetic genes, and the enzymes are used to manufacture pharmaceutically pure cannabinoids.

Dr. Richard Peet, Teewinot's Executive Vice President and co-inventor of the '609 patent stated, "With the grant of the '609 patent, Teewinot has now secured six U.S. patents covering processes for the manufacture of naturally-occurring cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs and analogs using both biocatalysis and synthetic biology. Teewinot has filed patent applications in key countries around the world. The '609 patent is an important addition to Teewinot's valuable patent portfolio."

Dr. Malcolm Kavarana, Teewinot's Chief Scientific Officer said, "Teewinot's patent-protected processes, CannSynthesis', can be used to manufacture kilogram quantities of a wide range of pharmaceutically pure cannabinoids including THCA, THC, THCVA, THCV, CBDA, CBD, CBDVA, CBDV, CBCA, CBC, CBCVA, CBCV, CBGA, CBG, CBGVA and CBGV."

The Teewinot Group is the only company in the market with a US granted patent portfolio in the biosynthetic production of cannabinoids. This cutting-edge technology enables the pharmaceutical industry to advance development of cannabinoid-based therapies. Teewinot has increased its production scalability, purification, and testing of its developing cannabinoid portfolio. Teewinot is rapidly moving cannabinoid-based agents into the clinic to provide novel patient therapies.

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and product development. Teewinot's novel platform manufacturing technology enables the production and delivery of products containing cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs, and cannabinoid analogs. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and subsidiaries, Teewinot Technologies Ltd. in Ireland and Teewinot Laboratories, Inc. in Canada, The Teewinot Group's revolutionary technologies and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in creating safe and standardized cannabinoids. For more information, please visit www.tlscorp.com or follow us on Twitter (@teewinot_corp).

For More Information:

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Eric A. Walker - CIO

eric@tlscorp.com

(813) 607-2909

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/480150/Teewinot_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg