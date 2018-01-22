C2Legacy Announces the Official Launch of their New Website

C2Legacy is Devoted to Solving the Issues Surrounding Digital Asset Estate Planning

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Marie-Antoinette Tichler, a serial entrepreneur with a strong interest in teaching people about their digital legacy, is pleased to announce the launch of her new website, C2Legacy. The C2Legacy platform has one key goal in mind: bringing trust to the crypto estate succession by offering security, privacy and immutability to the digital asset estate planning industry.

To check out the new website and learn more about C2Legacy, please visit http://c2legacy.io/.

As a company spokesperson noted, C2Legacy is the first digital will platform of its kind that will manage digital asset estates on a blockchain, and that will securely and accurately validate the death of the legacy holder.

Sadly, Tichler has had first-hand experience with the importance of digital legacies; as she explained in a recent article, after the unexpected death of her son's father and discovering that her entrepreneurial son had been accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for his business services, she new C2Legacy had to become a service that would not only help her son, but people around the world.

"I'm clearly biased about the idea of "Legacy" since C2Legacy is about privately, safely and securely transferring digital assets estates, which is currently a problem," Tichler said, adding that in addition to its innovative platform, C2Legacy is offering an ICO for its own C2L Tokens.

The C2L tokens, which will help facilitate transactions on the C2Legacy Digital Assets Estate Management Platform, will be made available to U.S. participants only through SAFT 1st Quarter 2018.

In addition to being the first Digital Will platform on a blockchain, the company spokesperson noted that C2Legacy will allow people to secure their crypto and digital assets by attaching heirs and after death smart contracts that will privately transfer their digital legacy.

"C2Legacy digital assets management system allows comfortably planning for the future knowing your digital asset and estate plans will be safely sent to heirs through smart contacts designated by you," the spokesperson said.

"C2Legacy brings you peace of mind knowing that your cryptocurrency will not die with you and you can take care of your loved ones after you're gone."

About C2Legacy:

C2Legacy aims to help solve the issues surrounding digital asset estate planning by providing a platform that brings a level of trust to cryptocurrency estate succession through the use of security, privacy, and immutability. For more information, please visit http://c2legacy.io/.

