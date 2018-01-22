Special Olympics Gold Medallist Teams up with Pablo Larrazabal for Pro-Am in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, winner of the 2014 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, captained Special Olympics Zimbabwe Gold medallist, Munyaradzi Musariri, during Pro-Am ahead of this year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631507/Special_Olympics_Gold_Medallist_with_Pablo_Larrazabal.jpg )



The unified game comes ahead of Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 which will take place from 17 - 22 March 2018. Over 1,200 athletes of all abilities from the MENA region and international athletes from Canada, Russia and China will participate in the Games. Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be held in March 2019 in the UAE's capital and will be the biggest humanitarian sporting event in the world.

The Games are a part of the UAE's National Vision 2021 which highlights full integration of people with intellectual disabilities into everyday society. Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 promises to offer an inclusive experience for those with and without intellectual disabilities.

Munyaradzi, a decorated Special Olympics athlete from Zimbabwe, added playing in a Pro-Am to his roster of accolades which includes winning gold at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2015, Zimbabwe's National Games in 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012, Sportsman of the Year with a Disability at the annual National Sports Awards 2016 and Best Player at the Asia Pacific Golf Masters in Macau 2016.

Commenting on his experience of playing with the winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2014, he said: "I became involved in Special Olympics through school and was picked by coaches to play golf, the sport has helped me so much in my life. I've flown from Zimbabwe for this tournament and it's my first time here in Abu Dhabi. It was good to play with a professional like Pablo, I would love to play with him another time."

Pablo Larrazabal, commented on the experience and his teammate: "I had a great game with Munya. It's great to meet people who are pushing hard and trying every day to be better at our sport. Golf is a very fun and unique game, it takes a lot of abilities to play but is great for everyone. It is probably the only game that exists where you never lose, you always finish in a position, so it is a great for young people and athletes with intellectual disabilities to get involved in."

