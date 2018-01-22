Ganapati plc - Trading Update

22 January 2018

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Trading Update

Ganapati is pleased to announce that its 'Pikotaro's Pineapple Pen', as described below, has been selected as one of ten finalists for the Global Gaming Awards, London Casino Product award 2018. The result will be announced at the London Hippodrome Casino on 5 February 2018.

'Pikotaro's Pineapple Pen' is a Ganapati slot game based on the 2016 YouTube hit, 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen', or ("PPAP'), by Japanese artist Pikotaro. The single became a viral sensation with more than 145 million views all around the world. Ganapati have collaborated with Avex Inc. to create a unique and innovative gaming experience with the eccentric Pikotaro at its core.

Avex Management Inc. is a Japanese entertainment conglomerate which produces and manages some of Japan's bestselling talents, including Pikotaro.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820