The Board of Directors at the HFF decided in its meeting on Nov. 24th 2017 to make changes to the fund's organisational chart which will take effect on Feb. 1st 2018. The change involves the establishment of a new department, the Housing Benefits Department which will be responsible for the tasks that relate to payments of housing benefits, the operation of HFF's service center and administration of the fund's loan portfolio. The department will be housed at Sauðárkrókur. María Dungal will temporarily fill the position of the Director of the Housing Benefits department. Preparations for the launching of this new department has already started.