Researchers from Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering worked with a graphene structure whose particles resemble 'crumpled paper balls' and have created a scaffold onto which lithium atoms can be deposited.

A new development from scientists at Northwestern University in the United States could allow for batteries to be built using using lithium by itself, rather than distributing lithium atoms into another material, a breakthrough which could greatly increase the storage capacity of li-ion technology.

In most current li-ion batteries, the lithium is distributed into another anode material such as graphite or silicon. This dilutes the performance of the battery, however, lithium by itself can grow dendrites and filaments as it charges and discharges, which can reduce a battery's lifetime, and increase the risk of fire.

Creating a scaffold on which lithium can deposit as the battery charges ...

