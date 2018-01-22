Shares in Indivior received a shot in the arm on Monday after news emerged over the weekend that a rival had hit a regulatory hurdle. Following approval in December from the US Food and Drug Administration for Indivior's Sublocade, a once-monthly injectable treatment for moderate to severe opioid addiction disorder, sector peer Camurus announced that its rival product had not been approved by the FDA. The FDA sent complete response letter to Camurus detailing issues with its CAM2038 product, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...