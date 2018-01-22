Stapleton Capital, a company originally formed to acquire a company or business in the telecoms sector, announced on Monday that its directors have identified a number of blockchain technology investment opportunities in recent months. The London-listed firm described blockchain as a digital networked database system of ledgers that could record "almost any type" of data or transaction. It said the system was continually reconciled and, as information was stored in multiple locations, it was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...