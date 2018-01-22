Juno Therapeutics was set to surge at the open on Monday after agreeing for Celgene to buy the shares in the biopharmaceutical group it does not already own for around $9bn in cash. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2018 by around $0.50 and incrementally additive to net product sales in 2020, Celgene will pay $87 per share in cash. Celgene plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of existing cash and new debt. Juno ...

