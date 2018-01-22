In an interview on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, French president Emmanuel Macron said that, if given a similar "yes or no" opportunity, France would likely vote to leave the European Union. Macron said Westminster had taken a big risk by asking the British people to give a simple "yes or no" answer to "a very complicated subject". When asked if he believed the French would choose to leave the EU in the same way, he said, "Yes. Probably, in a similar context. But our context was very ...

