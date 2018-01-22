CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced it is expanding its successful community scholarships program, that will further help hundreds of North Americans gain skills to realize their goals and prosper in the workforce.

Buoyed by the success of last year's launch of the program, which saw close to 300 scholarships awarded in Canada and the U.S., the program has expanded its reach to include students in Mexico, where a new TransCanada Women's Scholarship is intended to help women continue their academic studies so they can improve their economic situation.

Overall, it is expected some $600,000 will be offered through the program this year with more than 350 scholarships available in the following categories:

-- TransCanada Community Leaders Scholarship (Canada, U.S., Mexico) -- TransCanada Indigenous Legacy Scholarship (Canada, U.S., Mexico) -- TransCanada Trades Scholarship (Canada and U.S.) -- TransCanada Women's Scholarship (Mexico)

"Removing barriers to education helps clear the way for people to pursue their passions, support their families and better their communities," said Kristine Delkus, TransCanada's Executive Vice-President, Stakeholder and Technical Services and General Counsel.

"TransCanada has the privilege of living, working and operating in hundreds of communities across the continent and we believe that helping students succeed is the most powerful way we can help our communities flourish."

TransCanada has made its Community Scholarships available to students across a wide range of academic performance levels and post-secondary programs. The program is administered entirely by TransCanada and is unique in that the qualification criteria focuses on demonstration of leadership skills and community involvement, not solely on academic performance.

Applications open on January 18 and close April 15, 2018 at 11:59:59 EST. To learn more about the scholarships and the qualification criteria, and meet some of last year's recipients, students are encouraged to visit TCScholarships.com.

The TransCanada Community Scholarships are part of the company's North American-wide community investment program, which invested more than $16 million in more than 1,200 non-profit organizations and community enhancement projects across North America last year.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,500 kilometres (56,900 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 6,100 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends approximately 4,800 kilometres (3,000 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.

