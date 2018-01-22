Issuer Information Issuer: Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 540502-2930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) KVB 18 0621 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029502 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/ZERO CPN B 20180621 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date December 20, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date June 21, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date June 21, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other Actual/360 ISMA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading January 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading January 23, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 148832 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------