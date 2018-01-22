PARIS, 2018-01-22 15:07 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel



Post Stabilisation Notice



HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.



Issuer: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel ------------------------------------------------------------- Guarantor (if any): na ------------------------------------------------------------- Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 450,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Description: 1.375% due Dec 2021 ------------------------------------------------------------- Offer price: 99.872 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stabilising Managers: HSBC & Goldman Sachs -------------------------------------------------------------



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction



