New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabis Conundrum Fuels Possible Advantage for Industry Sub-sectors," featuring Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit LINK

To read the original editorial, visit LINK

To develop sales, MCOA created a unique hempSMART affiliate network marketing program with a generous compensation plan to promote and sell its hemp-based CBD consumer products around the globe. The sales model is a natural fit because product users not only generate sales volume, but also become strong proponents of the benefits of hempSMART's CBD products, and so become ambassadors for the hempSMART products and brand. Seizing opportunities in this burgeoning sector, MCOA is expanding into select ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. With its hempSMART™ subsidiary operational and growing, and four other transactions completed in 2017, MCOA is rapidly building a portfolio of diversified investments and joint ventures to grow the company and drive shareholder value.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation engaged in business including, but not limited to: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com