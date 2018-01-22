New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Expectations for 2018 on Blockchain Applications in the Energy Industry," featuring Petroteq Energy Inc.

The upstream, midstream and downstream sectors within the oil and gas industry each have their own complexities and challenges. Petrobloq will be the first blockchain-based platform to serve the supply chain needs of the oil and gas industry. Blockchain will enable oil and gas producers to meet their supply chain needs, while enjoying cost and time savings. Petrobloq's solution will provide users with the ability to mitigate market fluctuations and the constantly evolving geopolitical atmosphere. Petrobloq's presence and operations on the market did not go unnoticed, and Petroteq is already gaining recognition for its initiative as it continues its efforts toward successful implementation of blockchain technology in the oil and gas industry, as noted in a recent EnergyNow article (http://nnw.fm/K0Mzn). Petroteq has an expansive vision for the future on how to transform the industry through technology and collaboration with other entities. The company recently became a member of Hyperledger, the open source collaboration hosted by Linux to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, and the American Petroleum Institute (API), the largest U.S. trade association for the oil and natural gas industry.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq Energy Inc. is a Canadian-registered holding company, publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (PQE) and the OTCQX trading platform (PQEFF). Its offices are located in Toronto, Ontaro, Canada and Los Angeles, California, with its initial plant location in Vernal, Utah. Petroteq is focused on value creation through the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits.

For more information about Petroteq Energy Inc. visit: https://Petroteq.Energy/. For more on Petrobloq visit: https://Petrobloq.com/

