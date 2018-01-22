

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $144.33 million, or $1.40 per share. This was higher than $50.77 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $1.69 billion. This was up from $1.30 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $144.33 Mln. vs. $50.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 184.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 180.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.0%



