Intellectual Property Software Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6,758.4 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research entitled "Intellectual Property Software Market [By Component - Software (Cloud-based and On-premise) and Services (Development & Implementation Services, Consulting Services and Maintenance & Support Services); By Application - Patent Management, Trademark Management, Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio Management, Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing, Intellectual Property (IP) Reporting & Analytics and Others; By End-use Industry - Individuals (independent Inventors) and Enterprises (Banking, Financial Institutions, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Electronics, Manufacturing and Others)] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025," The global Intellectual Property Software Market is expected to reach US$ 6,758.4 Mn by 2025. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the period from 2017 to 2025. The global intellectual property software market is mainly driven by growing adoption of intellectual property software by independent inventors and end-use industries across the world.

North America dominates the intellectual property software market with a market share of more than 30% in 2016. This is primarily due to strong adoption of intellectual property rights across various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, electronics and government. For instance, a large number of companies are emphasizing on protection of intellectual property assets through patenting or licensing their products and services. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect and monetize creations, innovations and technologies is also expected to create new opportunities for the intellectual property software market to grow over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of intellectual property for economic development across the world especially in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, MEA and South America are expected to further lift the demand for intellectual property software in forthcoming years. Healthcare Industry is adopting these intellectual property rights in order to safeguard new developments and inventions, as the procedure of drug invention and development is risky, lengthy and expensive. At present, end-users are highly emphasizing on adoption of advanced technologies across the world. This is further impelling the growth of intellectual property software market over the forecast period.

Globally, software segment held more than 50.0% market share of intellectual property software market in 2016. As the intellectual property software are increasingly adopted by independent inventors as well as other professionals, such as attorneys, in order to deliver updated information such as cost of patent filing, patent legal services and recent patent law cases to clients. The growth of software segment is mainly driven by increasing adoption of intellectual property software for efficient and effective management of intellectual properties across various applications. Besides this, intellectual property services segment is anticipated to see flourishing growth during the forecast period. This is the result of growing implementation of intellectual property software across the industries, and increasing demand for development & implementation services, consulting services and maintenance & support services of IP software. Furthermore, development & implementation services anticipated to hold significant market share due to increasing demand for enhanced quality and performance of intellectual property software.

Individuals (independent inventors) segment is expected to see flourishing growth in the intellectual property software market during the forecast period. The individual inventors segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 15% during forecast period. As many advanced information technology (IT) and medical technology developments have been created by independent inventors. Therefore, it is expected to lift the demand for intellectual property software among independent inventors. In addition, among various enterprises, the government and BFSI industries are expected to see an exponential growth in the forthcoming years.

IT & telecommunication, healthcare and manufacturing segments are also anticipated to see lucrative growth opportunities, owing to the major factors such as high emphasis on protecting intellectual property assets and growing awareness about intellectual property rights among end-users across the world. Furthermore, others segment including recreational goods, and diversified foods is also supplementing the demand for intellectual property software to safeguard their new developments and inventions around the globe.

Some of the major players in global Intellectual Property Software market are Aistemos, Ambercite, Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer, Evalueserve Netherlands B.V., Gemalto NV, Gridlogics, Innography, Inc., Innovation Asset Group, Inc., Inteum Company, LLC, Iolite Softwares Inc., IP Checkups, Inc., IP Street Holdings, LLC, IPfolio, LexisNexis, Minesoft Ltd.,O P Solutions, Inc., Patrix AB, PatSnap Pte. Ltd., Questel, TORViC Technologies, Inc., VajraSoft Inc., Wellspring Worldwide and XLPAT.

Market Segmentation:

Intellectual property software Market, by Component

Software Cloud-based On Premise

Services Development & Implementation Services Consulting Services Maintenance & Support Services



Intellectual property software Market, by Application

Patent Management

Trademark Management

Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio Management

Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing

Intellectual Property (IP) Reporting & Analytics

Others

Intellectual property software Market, by End-use Industries

Individuals (independent Inventors)

Enterprises Insurance (BFSI) Government Healthcare IT & Telecommunication Electronics Manufacturing Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the intellectual property software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South America

