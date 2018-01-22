

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp (FE) announced a $2.5 billion investment in the company that includes $1.62 billion in mandatory convertible preferred equity and $850 million of common equity. The investment comes from prominent investors, including affiliates of Elliott Management Corporation Bluescape, GIC, and Zimmer Partners, LP.



The preferred equity has an initial conversion price of $27.42 per share and will receive dividends payable on FirstEnergy common stock on an as-converted basis and be non-voting, except in limited circumstances. The common equity was issued at a price of $28.22 per share. The proceeds of the private offering will be used to reduce FirstEnergy's holding company debt, contribute to its pension fund, and for general corporate purposes. The investment also will strengthen the company's investment-grade balance sheet.



FirstEnergy previously disclosed that it expected to issue at least $1.5 billion of common equity through 2019, and this investment will satisfy that need in addition to positioning FirstEnergy to better capture incremental utility growth opportunities. As a result, the company does not anticipate the need to issue additional equity through the end of 2020 outside of its stock investment plans and employee benefits programs.



As part of this transaction, FirstEnergy will form a Restructuring Working Group (RWG) to maximize value and certainty to FirstEnergy, while minimizing the timing to exit competitive generation.



