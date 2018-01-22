VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 22, 2018) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (CSE: IME.CN) (CNSX: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (STUT: DPD2) (the "Company"), as a follow-up to the announcement dated November 29, released additional information concerning the research study using the i/Blue Imaging System being conducted at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

As of today, initial subjects have been recruited and procedures are being coordinated with the lead investigator's surgical schedule. During the 10-subject research study, Imagin's development team will work with the surgical staff to evaluate outcomes and adjust system components as needed to optimize product performance. "We are excited to see the study underway and are fortunate to be working with the University of Rochester, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, on this important step forward for Imagin," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO.

Demonstrating feasibility of the technology and defining the parameters for success will be followed by thorough assessment and refinement of all components for technical and cost efficiency. Progress will be reported as information becomes available. Imagin anticipates all ten procedures will be completed within four months, with the study remaining open for an additional nine months for subject follow-up. All updates will be published by the University of Rochester on www.clinicaltrials.gov according to the Research Study Guidelines.

The purpose of the study is to validate previous bench-testing results that showed the i/Blue Imaging System technology will enable physicians to "see" the cancer in less than 15 minutes vs. the full hour required by today's technology, as well as blend the white and florescence images into one, placing the cancer in context within the bladder. For further information on the study, visit, Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging for Bladder Cancer Detection.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected, except as required under applicable securities legislation; the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 617-571-6006

Email: jhutchens@imaginmedical.com



CA HQ:

890 West Pender Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada, V6C 1J9

778-998-5000; 604-687-1327 (fax)



U.S. HQ:

69 Longwood Avenue

Hyannis Port, MA 02647, U.S.A.

617-571-6006

www.imaginmedical.com