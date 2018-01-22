Global Desktop IP Phone Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 0.8% Over Next 10 Years - Marketresearch.biz

NEW YORK, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its recently generated research report titled, "Global Desktop IP Phone Market by Type (Video Desktop IP Phone and Common Desktop IP Phone), Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global desktop IP phone market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 37,790.3 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/MarketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Desktop IP phone operates on voice and data transfer technologies such as voice over broadband, IP telephony, and Internet telephony to deliver communication services over a packet-switched network. Desktop IP phone converts voice signals into digital signals, which are passed over the IP-based network for active communication. Growth of the global desktop IP phone market is driven by industry players focusing intensely on implementation of desktop IP phone across corporate and individual customer sectors.

Do inquire about report before purchasing here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/desktop-ip-phones-market/inquiry

Global Desktop IP Phone Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global desktop IP phones market are increasing adoption of desktop IP phones in various sectors such as manufacturing units, suppliers, distributors, service providers, and others. In addition, innovative technological advancements and value-added services provided by manufacturers are some factors fueling growth of the global desktop IP phone market.

Technological advancements and features in desktop IP phones such as smartphones connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, user-friendly designs, and seamless call handover from desktop phones to smartphones and vice versa. Moreover, integration of USB ports in desktop IP phones enables users to easily manage and execute tasks such as configuration of phone set, data transmission, and syncing of address book.

However, high initial set-up costs for desktop IP phones and connectivity & functionality issues are some key factors hampering growth of the global desktop IP phones market. Desktop IP phones require a licensed digital signal processing software, network management software, and network protocol software. These phones also require substantial processing capability and storage memory, which adds up in terms of initial set-up costs.

Development of more cost-effective desktop IP phone technologies and production of multi-functionality IP phones that provide user-friendly interface can create major potential opportunities for players in the market.

Global Desktop IP Phone Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global desktop IP phone market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global desktop IP phone market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.

Global Desktop IP Phone Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes video desktop IP phone and common desktop IP phone. Application segment includes office, hotel, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are the US, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

According to desktop IP phone market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz,

By type: Common desktop IP phones segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 0.9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share in the type segment.

By application: Office segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 0.9% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in the US accounted for highest revenue share in the global desktop IP phone market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 1.0% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Desktop IP Phone Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global desktop IP phone market includes profiles of some major companies such as Cisco Corporation, Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Acquired by Nokia Corporation), Yealink Inc., Grandstream Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, D-Link Corporation, Escene Communication Co., Ltd., Mitel Networks Corporation, Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd., Snom Technology GmbH, Xorcom Ltd., and Unify Inc.

The Global Desktop IP Phone Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global desktop IP phone market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Rugged Handheld Computers and Smartphones Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/rugged-handheld-computers-smartphones-market/

Voice and Data 3G Smartphone Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/voice-and-data-3g-smartphone-market/

Computer Microchip Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/computer-microchip-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Like us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow on Google+:https://plus.google.com/u/0/110823373760723250791





Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876



Website: https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website:http://medicalherald24.com