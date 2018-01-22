Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe: Nick Law Joins Publicis as Chief Creative Officer Of Publicis Groupe and President of Publicis Communications

NICK LAW JOINS PUBLICIS AS

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER OF PUBLICIS GROUPE AND

PRESIDENT OF PUBLICIS COMMUNICATIONS



22 January 2018 - PARIS - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced that Nick Law has been hired as Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe and President of Publicis Communications. As one of the industry's most progressive creative leaders, the choice of Nick Law signals Publicis' on-going commitment to creativity and technology at the service of marketing and business transformation.

Nick's mission will be to take the Groupe's creative performance to the next level; leveraging, curating and nurturing the full spectrum of creative talent, harnessing the power of data and technology to deliver the best creative solutions to their clients, brands and businesses. Nick will also play a key role in shaping and accelerating the Groupe's transformation to a platform that connects, empowers and unleashes the creative potential of each and every Publicis employee. He will have the reach and authority over the entire Groupe creative community in a seamless way.

As President of Publicis Communications, he will be charged with developing a unified creative ethos that helps foster strong, dynamic and diverse cultures across the spectrum of the Groupe's creative brands, namely Leo Burnett, Saatchi and Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Fallon and Marcel.

Nick will start in May 2018. He will join the Executive Committee and report directly to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe.

"Nick is a true unicorn in our industry. Throughout his career, he has delivered world-class work that builds on what we believe all our clients need: the alchemy of creativity and tech. This modernity in ideas, combined with his obvious leadership skills, make Nick the perfect person to play such a pivotal role in our Groupe. His partnership will be a game-changer in our journey to lead the change in our industry," said Sadoun.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, DigitasLBi), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

