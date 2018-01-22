Groundbreaking product portfolio leads to a record year for Lumesse

LUTON,England, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Following a series of brand new product releases over the last 18-months, Lumesse - the leading specialist in dedicated Talent Management solutions - has had a historic year of sales growth.

The UK-based company with operations across the globe provides cutting edge Recruitment and Talent Management technology to mid-market and enterprise customers, including many global marquee brand names in Automotive, Leisure, Retail, Luxury, TMT, Finance and Manufacturing.

In 2016, Lumesse brought its Empower Talent suite to market. A brand new product built from the ground up and the first to be truly people centric.Fully SaaS, cloud based and quick to deploy, Empower is disrupting a market which has typically been characterised by slow and inflexible implementations.

By focussing on user centric design Lumesse has also transformed the way its customers are using its Talent Acquisition platform TalentLink. The new user interface and groundbreaking design have resulted in an 80% adoption rate across the installed base.

Meanwhile, Lumesse continues to lead the way in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and is now serving 85% of the global leaders in this space.

2018 also sees the launch of me:time, a brand new learning offering leveraging many of the personalisation and content discovery features found in the increasingly popular music streaming services. Through me:time, corporate learning has been given a "consumer grade" overhaul as users are offered a fully tailored learning experience, intelligent recommendations and a rich content marketplace to choose from.

"Our customers are reacting in a hugely positive way to the innovations we are bringing to market",said Lumesse Executive Chairman Didier Bench. "Crucially this is also converting into real growth for our company. 2017 was a record year delivering sales growth of 70%. This has already secured double digit revenue and subscription growth for 2018, which is an achievement we are very proud of and are looking forward to building on this year".

Lumesse provides talent solutions to hundreds of organisations in over 70 countries, enabling them to engage and nurture the best talent in an ever-changing and demanding global environment. With our unique and highly adaptable talent solutions our customers are well prepared to capitalise on the fast evolution of new technologies and disruptive business conditions, while meeting all business needs locally and globally.

