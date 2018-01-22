Due to technical issues in EXT1 and EXT3 test systems, some FIX ports are not available for connections until further notice.



Update



We are currently working on solving the issue and to restore the FIX port availability.



When the issue has been resolved, a new notice to inform about this will be sent.



