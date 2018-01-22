Due to technical issues in EXT1 and EXT3 test systems, some FIX ports are not available for connections until further notice.
Update
We are currently working on solving the issue and to restore the FIX port availability.
When the issue has been resolved, a new notice to inform about this will be sent.
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
