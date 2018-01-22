Trading in Soltech Energy Sweden AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last day of trading is January 25, 2018.



Short name: SOLT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010599977 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146230 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-503 000 50.