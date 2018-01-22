Ethereum News Update
From the outside, all digital assets look the same. A lot of volatility. A lot of upside potential. Not a lot of variety.
This two-dimensional view of cryptocurrencies is pretty common among newbie investors, but experienced hands know it's not true. There's a world of difference between Monero and XRP, or between NEM and Dash. Cryptos are not one and the same.
Investors learn these nuances over time. Another important lesson is about "safe-haven assets."
According to conventional wisdom, Bitcoin is the safe-haven asset of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
From the outside, all digital assets look the same. A lot of volatility. A lot of upside potential. Not a lot of variety.
This two-dimensional view of cryptocurrencies is pretty common among newbie investors, but experienced hands know it's not true. There's a world of difference between Monero and XRP, or between NEM and Dash. Cryptos are not one and the same.
Investors learn these nuances over time. Another important lesson is about "safe-haven assets."
According to conventional wisdom, Bitcoin is the safe-haven asset of.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...