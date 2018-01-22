Ethereum News UpdateFrom the outside, all digital assets look the same. A lot of volatility. A lot of upside potential. Not a lot of variety.This two-dimensional view of cryptocurrencies is pretty common among newbie investors, but experienced hands know it's not true. There's a world of difference between Monero and XRP, or between NEM and Dash. Cryptos are not one and the same.Investors learn these nuances over time. Another important lesson is about "safe-haven assets."According to conventional wisdom, Bitcoin is the safe-haven asset of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...