Leeds-based property investor and car park operator Town Centre Securities updated the market on its financial half-year ended 31 December 2017 on Monday. The London-listed firm reported that it continued to make "good progress" in the on-going strengthening and improvement of its portfolio, and in the CitiPark car parking operation. Since the year end results reported on 13 September last year, the board said it had undertaken further asset disposals, been appointed development and joint ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...