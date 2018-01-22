The "ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 3739 features and functions found in ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry software solutions. This ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry software selection projects.

Features and functions included in this ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry Template:

Financials

Human Resources

Process Manufacturing Management

Inventory Management

Forecasting

Reservations Allocations

Purchasing Management

Quality Management

Sales Management

and Product Technology

This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry software project.

Use this template to gather your ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.

Gather Your ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry Requirements Quickly and Effectively

Identify and prioritize the features and functions you need instead of building a list from scratch.

Easily add your company's unique ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry requirements.

Find out what features and functions vendors support, and how they support them.

Collect Clear ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry RFI and RFP Responses

Improve vendor participation by issuing RFIs that vendors can understand, and respond to easily.

Use RFI responses to create lists of requirements for your RFPs or requests for quotation (RFQs).

Make sure that vendors understand and can support all your requirements.

Eliminate ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry Implementation Surprises

Get a clear picture of any required customizations.

Help ERP for the Fashion and Apparel Industry vendors accurately cost required development work.

Compare your existing systems to the winning solution (gap analysis).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pvnr7p/2018_erp_for_the?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006081/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software, Information Management