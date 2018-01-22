The "Mining Industry ERP and CMMS RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mining Industry ERP and CMMS RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 3915 features and functions found in Mining Industry ERP and CMMS software solutions. This Mining Industry ERP and CMMS Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your Mining Industry ERP and CMMS software selection projects.

Features and functions included in this Mining Industry ERP and CMMS Template:

Financials

Human Resources

Manufacturing Management

Process Manufacturing

Inventory Management

Purchasing Management

Quality Management

Sales Management

Project Management

Product Technology

and more

This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of Mining Industry ERP and CMMS that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your Mining Industry ERP and CMMS software project.

Use this template to gather your Mining Industry ERP and CMMS requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.

Gather Your Mining Industry ERP and CMMS Requirements Quickly and Effectively

Identify and prioritize the features and functions you need instead of building a list from scratch.

Easily add your company's unique Mining Industry ERP and CMMS requirements.

Find out what features and functions vendors support, and how they support them.

Collect Clear Mining Industry ERP and CMMS RFI and RFP Responses

Improve vendor participation by issuing RFIs that vendors can understand, and respond to easily.

Use RFI responses to create lists of requirements for your RFPs or requests for quotation (RFQs).

Make sure that vendors understand and can support all your requirements.

Eliminate Mining Industry ERP and CMMS Implementation Surprises

Get a clear picture of any required customizations.

Help Mining Industry ERP and CMMS vendors accurately cost required development work.

Compare your existing systems to the winning solution (gap analysis).

