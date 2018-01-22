VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 3057509#. This recording will be available until February 8, 2018.

Contacts:

Manon Lacroix

Chief Financial Officer

(514) 940-4350

www.lanticinc.com



